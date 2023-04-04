2 police officers killed in NW Pakistan

The latest attack on police was made overnight in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan. Senior police officer Islamuddin Khan said two officers were on their way on a motorcycle for protection duty at a mosque during the special night prayers in the holy month of Ramadan, according to Washington Post.

Khan said the gunmen opened fire on the officers when they slowed at a turn, killing them on the spot. He said a search operation to arrest the shooters had begun.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

SKH/PR