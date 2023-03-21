  1. Politics
Mar 21, 2023, 6:00 PM

Iran, Pakistan top diplomats stress expansion of relations

Iran, Pakistan top diplomats stress expansion of relations

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a phone talk stressed the need for expanding Tehran-Islamabad relations.

Amir-Abdollahian and Zardari also conferred on the latest international developments and regional issues.

The top Pakistani diplomat extended felicitations on the occasion of Nowruz (Iranian new year).

He also called for inaugurating joint border projects between the two countries in the shortest time possible.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Pakistani foreign minister referred to the recent agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying that the resumption of relations between Tehran and Riyadh is an important step for the benefit of the region and the Islamic world.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, congratulated the arrival of Nowruz and the national day of Pakistan to his counterpart, calling for deepening Iran-Pakistan relations in the fields of economy and culture.

The top Iranian diplomat also expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Referring to Tehran-Riyadh's recent agreement, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that described the development of relations between the countries of the region as a constructive factor for regional development and stability.

MP

News Code 198730

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News