Apr 5, 2023, 7:00 PM

Iran, Pakistan working to boost cooperation at shared borders

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra said her country is in contact with the Islamic Republic of Iran through all available channels to boost cooperation at borders.

Speaking in her weekly press conference in Islamabad, Mumtaz Zahra said that Iran and Pakistan are communicating constantly.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan in a statement recently condemned the recent attack on the Pakistani military in Baluchistan province, which borders Iran, and emphasized boosting cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad to defeat terrorism.

In the Iranian embassy statement, it was emphasized that terrorism is a joint threat for the two Muslim nations of Iran and Pakistan who have sacrificed lots of lives in the fight against this plague.

"No doubt that the strengthening of joint cooperation between Iran and Pakistan will prevent terrorist groups from achieving their sinister goals," the embassy further said.

The Pakistani army announced last Saturday that four soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked a convoy of security forces at a border checkpoint in Baluchistan province which borders Iran.

