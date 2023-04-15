Macron signs controversial pension reform bill into law

France's constitutional court on Friday approved Macron's widely unpopular pensions plan, which has sparked months of protests and strikes.

Unions warned they were calling for mass Labour Day protests on May 1, and sometimes violent demonstrations erupted in several cities after the verdict was announced, according to France 24.

The nine-member Constitutional Council ruled in favour of key provisions of the reform, including raising the retirement age to 64 and extending the years of work required for a full pension, saying the legislation was in accordance with French law.

Six minor proposals were rejected, including forcing large companies to publish how many over-55s they employ, and the creation of a special contract for older workers.

By early Saturday, the Official Journal -- France's gazette of record in which the appearance of legislation means it has been enacted into law -- published the text of the pensions reform, amending the word "sixty-two" to "sixty-four" for the country's age of retirement.

The constitutional court's decision could prove a pyrrhic victory for Macron, as analysts say it has come at a major personal cost for the 45-year-old.

The president's approval ratings are near their lowest levels ever, and many voters have been outraged by his decision to ram the pensions law through parliament without a vote.

Bikes, e-scooters and garbage were set on fire in the capital as riot police stopped protesters from advancing further, AFP correspondents said.

Protests rallying hundreds erupted in other cities including Marseille and Toulouse. In Lyon, police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

In the western city of Rennes, protesters set fire to the entrance of a police station and a conference centre.

Paris police said 112 people had been arrested as of 10:30 pm (2030 GMT).

