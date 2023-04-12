Borrell postpones China trip over positive COVID test

In a tweet on Wednesday, Borrell said that he was "feeling well" and had no symptoms.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore unfortunately will need to postpone my visit to China. I am feeling well and have no symptoms," he wrote.

Borrell was set to meet the Chinese foreign and defense ministers during the three-day visit to Beijing starting on Thursday, The National reported.

The trip to China would have made Borrell the latest in a stream of high-ranking European officials to visit Beijing after it opened up from strict Covid rules last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited China last week.

MP/PR