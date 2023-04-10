  1. Politics
Apr 10, 2023, 11:35 AM

US warship illegally enters China’s waters, Chinese Army says

US warship illegally enters China’s waters, Chinese Army says

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – US Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius illegally entered China’s waters near the Meiji (Mischief) Reef in the South China Sea, spokesman for Chinese People's Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said.

"On April 10, the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer illegally entered the waters around the Meiji Reef near China’s Nansha islands without the approval of the Chinese government," China Central Television quoted Tian Junli as saying.

The Southern Theater Command ordered its naval and air forces to track the US warship, Tian Junli added. "China has indisputable sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea and its surrounding waters, and the forces of the [Southern] Theater Command are always on high alert," the spokesperson noted.

The Chinese military detected the US guided-missile destroyer in the area amid rising tensions around the island of Taiwan. China's Eastern Theater Command announced earlier that drills were taking place in the Strait of Taiwan on April 8-10.

MNA/PR

News Code 199304

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News