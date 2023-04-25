US banks, dollar crashing under Biden's leadership: Trump

Biden officially launched his re-election campaign for president on Tuesday 25 April, where he called on Americans to help him “finish the job,” the independent reported.

Just ahead of his announcement on Monday evening, Trump released a lengthy press release making multiple false claims about himself and Biden.

Hours later on Tuesday, Trump appeared in a video where he read his statement word-for-word.

Trump accused Biden of leading the US “to the very brink of World War III” as well as allowing “millions of illegal aliens” who Trump claimed are “coming in from mental institutions and prisons” to attribute a lack of security to the president.

Much of Trump’s rhetoric was reminiscent of the same claims he made in 2016 to win the presidency.

He called the US-Mexico border under his administration “the most secure border in US history, by far,” adding that the US “Never had a border like this.”

Notoriously, “the wall” that Trump promised during his presidency was never finished, nor did it stop people from crossing into the US illegally.

Trump made no mention of his border failings in his press release and claimed that those crossing the US-Mexico border at the moment were “very dangerous” – a claim he also made in 2016.

The former president used words like “socialist” and “calamity” to describe Biden’s policies. This rhetoric escalated when Trump began to speak on Biden’s economic policies and the current state of the US economy.

“With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection. You know what happened in the last election: they cheated, and they rigged the election. But I promise you this: when I stand on that debate stage… pic.twitter.com/tjtKn0RL5i

Trump wrote, “Our currency is crashing and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years.”

There is no evidence that the US dollar is crashing to the point of no longer being a world standard. Mr Trump used these exaggerated false claims as a fear-mongering tactic.

Undoubtedly, Biden’s presidency has been marked by a dramatic increase in inflation.

The issue will likely become a forefront topic in the presidential race and Trump will capitalize on this to pin himself as the stronger candidate.

With Biden’s official campaign announcement, the US could see another showdown with the likes of 2020, the Independent concluded.

