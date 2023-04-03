Russia air defenses down 10 HIMARS, Smerch rockets

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted ten rockets of the HIMARS and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, they destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Naugolnoye and Staraya Krasnyanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

Russian forces destroyed roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and a Polish-made Krab artillery gun in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, TASS quoted as Konashenkov saying.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Novomikhailovka and Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s total losses in those areas in the past 24 hours amounted to 45 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer, and also a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun," the general said.

Russian forces destroyed about 10 Ukrainian troops and an Akatsiya howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as ten Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and also an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces struck 79 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 79 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 98 areas," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 405 Ukrainian warplanes, 228 helicopters, 3,648 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,521 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,078 multiple rocket launchers, 4,494 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,287 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

MNA/