Russian forces destroy two US-made counter-battery radars

In the course of the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian armed forces destroyed two US-made counter-battery radars of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, TASS quoted Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov as saying on Saturday.

"In the areas of the settlements of Konstantinovka and Privolye of the Donetsk People's Republic, counter-battery radars manufactured by the USA AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 were destroyed," he said.

According to him, in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, air strikes and fire from the Vostok group of forces inflicted a defeat on the units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Prechistovka and Ugledar of the Donetsk People's Republic.

"The enemy's total losses per day in these areas amounted to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, one car and a D-20 howitzer," Konashenkov said.

"In the Donetsk direction, as a result of the active actions of units and artillery fire of the Southern group of forces in the areas of the settlements of Zaliznyanskoe, Krasnoye and Tonenkoye of the Donetsk People's Republic, more than 140 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, three cars and two D-30howitzers were destroyed per day," he said at a briefing on the progress of the special military operation.

