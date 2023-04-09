Trade via Khosravi Border Terminal tops $3.6 billion

According to Mehdi Abbasian, a local customs official, a total of $3.69 billion worth of goods were traded through Khosravi Border Terminal, registering a 30% rise in terms of value compared to the year before.

The official added that the terminal’s trade increased by 25% in terms of weight without elaborating further, Finacial Tribune reported.

Exports from the Khosravi terminal earned $793.92 million, registering a 16% rise in terms of weight and value respectively.

Rebar, tiles and ceramics, building stone, disposable dishes and construction pipes were the main goods exported from this terminal.

Khosravi is home to the biggest international export terminal in the Middle East.

Kermanshah in western Iran shares around 371 kilometers of borders with Iraq’s central government as well as the Kurdistan Region. With six official border crossings and markets, the province accounts for almost half of Iran’s annual non-oil exports to Iraq.

Qasr-e Shirin County, where Khosravi is located, shares around 186 kilometers of borders with Iraq. Its border crossing connects the country to both Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s Central Government.

