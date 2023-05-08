Exports of Iran’s Kermanshah prov. up by 24%: official

Head of the Kermanshah Province Customs Supervision Department Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh said on Monday that customs in the province had witnessed a 24% hike in the first month of this year.

He added that $163,634,243 million of goods with a weight value of 203,263 tons in terms of tonnage were exported from the province, showing an increase of 20% in weight and 24% in value compared to the same period in the last year.

The main export goods through the customs supervision area of Kermanshah province were Mazut, bitumen, and oil bitumen.

