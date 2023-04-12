Iran's exports to India nearly double in first two mos

According to the latest Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India's statistics, India's imports from Iran in the two months of 2023 witnessed a significant growth of 91% compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 134 million dollars. India had imported only 70 million dollars of goods from Iran in the months of January and February last year.

With the double growth of India's imports from Iran and a 34% decrease in exports to Iran, Iran's negative $272 million trade balance with that country in the two months of 2022 has improved to $90 million in the two months of this year.

Rice, fruit and tea have been the most important exported goods from India to Iran in the 2 months of this year. In this period, India has exported 134 million dollars of rice, 12 million dollars of fruits and 9 million dollars of tea to Iran.

Petroleum products, raw materials for dye production and various fruits were also the most important goods exported to India from Iran in the first 2 months of 2023. India has imported 52 million dollars of oil products, 40 million dollars of raw materials for paint production and 28 million dollars of fruits from Iran during that period.

