Gunman kills two in central Germany: police

A large group of police has closed off the area in Bad Nauheim, which is about 35 kilometers (21 miles) north of Frankfurt.

"As things stand at the moment, there is no danger to residents or the public," a police spokesperson said.

Initial reports indicated that the suspect fled the scene.

"So far, we have indications of one perpetrator, but cannot rule out the possibility that other people are also involved in the crime," police said, according to dpa.

They did not provide any details about the background of the crime or a possible motive. No information about the victims has been released.

A helicopter was being used to search for the suspect, the spokesperson added, while residents in the neighborhood and witnesses were being interviewed by police.

“We will then use the information we gain from this for the manhunt," the spokesperson said.

