Iran, Russia can become regional hub for food items exports

Mohammad Mokhbar made the remarks on Saturday afternoon during a meeting with Russian President’s Special Aide Igor Levitin who is on a two-day visit to the Iranian capital of Tehran.

The two sides reviewed the latest state of joint projects and cooperation between the two countries in the framework of the North-South corridor, cooperation in the field of energy, transportation and expansion of bilateral trade relations.

Referring to the increase in the exchanges of political and economic delegations between Tehran and Moscow, the Iranian vice president said, "Fortunately, the implementation of the joint plans and projects between the two countries is in good progress and the serious and continuous follow-up of the presidents of the two countries has also laid the necessary ground for removing barriers to and speeding up the process of implementing agreements."

"Iran and Russia can become the export center of some food items in the region with joint production and investment and meet some of the needs of the countries in the region", Mokhber added.

Igor Levitin, for his part, announced Moscow's readiness to invest in the transit sector and to accelerate the implementation of joint plans and projects in the field of transportation.

"Russia is ready to conclude bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements with Iran to construct these projects", Levitin pointed out.

Putin's aid is also scheduled to meet Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Reports suggest that the North-South Corridor rail project is the most important issue in his meetings.

This meeting is the fifth meeting of Russian President’s Special Aide with Mokhber in the last 6 months.

Back in January, Levitin paid a visit to Tehran and the most important achievement of that trip was reaching an agreement between Iran and Russia for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway mega project.

