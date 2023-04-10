Iran's trade with ECO crosses $18 billion

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that trade between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states reached 26.8 million tons worth $18.08 billion during the last Iranian year’s first 11 months (March 21, 2022-Feb. 19), registering a 7.88% fall in terms of weight, but a 19.67% rise in value compared with the previous year’s corresponding period.

Turkey was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with 16.54 million tons (down 11.92%) worth $12.5 billion (up 21.24%). It was followed by Pakistan with 3.85 million tons (up 32.46%) worth $2.08 billion (up 51.44%) and Afghanistan with 3.08 million tons (down 19.95%) worth $1.5 billion (down 9.78%), Finacial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to ECO members reached 22.38 million tons worth $11.36 billion during the 11 months ending Feb. 19, registering a 10.56% decline in terms of weight, but a 15.13% year-on-year increase in terms of weight and value, respectively.

MNA/PR