Iran's East Azarbaijan province exports to 100 countries

According to Leili Orangi, a local customs official, a total of 2.64 million of non-oil goods worth $1.43 billion were exported from East Azarbaijan Province to over 100 countries during the first 11 months of last Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Feb. 19), registering a 4% rise in terms of weight, but a 3% fall in value.

Steel products (such as rebars, sheets and pipes), can and profile, plastic materials and products, chemical and petrochemical products, nuts and dried fruits (such as dates, pistachio and raisin), petroleum products (such as bitumen and industrial and mineral oils), copper products (such as copper tubes and cables), plumbing accessories and fittings, cereal products (such as wafer and biscuit), glass products, machines and mechanical devices were the main products among the 79 types of goods exported during the period.

MNA/PR