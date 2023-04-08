Iran-EU trade rises in January

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged €126.07 million worth of goods, 4.37% less compared with the same month of 2022.

Italy came next with €50.91 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 30.4% rise. The Netherlands with €54.56 million (down 7.61%) and Belgium with €34.11 million (up 47.73%) were Iran's other major European trade partners, Finacial Tribune reported.

Romania registered the highest growth of 425.55% in trade with Iran during the month under review and was followed by Belgium with 47.73%.

MNA/PR