  1. Economy
Apr 8, 2023, 11:00 PM

Iran-EU trade rises in January

Iran-EU trade rises in January

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iran and the European Union’s 27 member states traded €401.17 million worth of goods in January 2023, registering a 5.31% rise compared with the same month of the year before.

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged €126.07 million worth of goods, 4.37% less compared with the same month of 2022. 

Italy came next with €50.91 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 30.4% rise. The Netherlands with €54.56 million (down 7.61%) and Belgium with €34.11 million (up 47.73%) were Iran's other major European trade partners, Finacial Tribune reported.

Romania registered the highest growth of 425.55% in trade with Iran during the month under review and was followed by Belgium with 47.73%.

MNA/PR

News Code 199207

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News