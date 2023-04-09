  1. Economy
Iran's exports of electricity exceeded its imports last year

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The statistics released by Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC) for the last Iranian year of 1401 showed the country exported more electricity than the volume it imported last year.

Iran's electricity exports in 1401 (March 21, 2022-2023) mounted to 4.577 billion kilowatt hours.

Most of Iran's electricity was exported to Iraq, Armenia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The volume of electricity imported by Iran last year was 4.44 billion kilowatt hours and most of that amount was imported from Turkmenistan, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The figures show that Iran's exports of electricity was 533 million kWh more than its imports. 

