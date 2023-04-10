Tehran-Kabul economic ties improved: ACCI

According to ACCI officials, annual trade between Kabul and Tehran exceeds $1 billion, Ariana News reported.

Simultaneously, the process of trade and joint investment is also expanding between the two counties on a daily basis, the officials said.

ACCI has also emphasized that Iran is the biggest trading partner of Afghanistan in the current situation.

“I think Iran is Afghanistan’s first-rate partner because the exchange of goods [between Kabul and Tehran] does not have any banking problems and our imports from Iran are more,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of ACCI.

Meanwhile, officials of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say they are trying to develop economic relations with all neighboring countries.

According to MoIC, economic relations with Iran are developing day by day and joint investments may be developed in the near future.

“We have good trade relations with all the neighboring countries and we have more relations with Iran, Iran has invested in various sectors in the country and has the will to invest, especially in the agriculture sector,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for MoIC.

Economic experts, meanwhile, believe that if economic and trade relations with all neighboring countries are developed, deep and positive economic changes will occur in the region.

Officials of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment recently said a joint chamber of commerce with Iran will be formed in the new solar year that started on March 21.

The Afghanistan-Iran Chamber of Commerce is aiming to boost commerce between the two neighboring countries, ACCI said.

