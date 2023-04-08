Iran-Afghanistan trade exchange rises to $1bn

According to the officials of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, as cited by the local Afghan AVA news agency, the annual trade between Kabul and Tehran has reached more than one billion dollars. The trend of trade and joint investment is expanding as time passes along with the transit from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Afghanistan Trade and Investment Association's officials emphasized that Iran is the biggest trade partner of Afghanistan in the current situations.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Trade also said that it is trying to develop economic relations with all neighboring countries, the AVA report added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has had deep commercial, cultural and political relations with Afghanistan for the past year.

