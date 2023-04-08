Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso

The raids occurred in the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in the Sahel region of the West African country, an area overrun by groups linked to al Qaeda and ISIL that have carried out repeated attacks for years, Reuters reported.

It is not clear which group carried out Thursday’s attacks. Authorities on Saturday blamed “armed terrorist groups”.

More than 2 million people are displaced and thousands have been killed by the violence in Burkina Faso, one of the world’s poorest countries.

The unrest triggered two coups last year by the military, which has vowed to retake control of the country but has failed to stem the bloodshed.

Unrest in the region began in Mali in 2012, following Tuareg separatist uprising. The violence has since spread into neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger and threatens to destabilize coastal countries further afield.

MNA