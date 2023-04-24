60 killed in Burkina Faso by unidentified men

Sixty or more people have been reported to be killed in Burkina Faso by "men wearing military uniforms", according to prosecutor Lamine Kabore in the northern city of Ouahigouya. The prosecutor added in his announcement on Sunday that they would be launching an investigation into the attack.

According to Kabore, those 60 people were killed by people "wearing the uniforms of our national armed forces" on Thursday in the village of Karama in the northern Yatega province. During their attack, the offenders had also reportedly stolen "various goods".

Survivors of the attack told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that more than 100 people on motorbikes and pick-up trucks raided Karma. Survivors believe around 80 people were killed during the violent attack.

"The wounded have been evacuated and are currently being taken care of within our health facilities," said Kabore.

Burkina Faso, one of the world's poorest countries, has been experiencing extreme violence since an insurgency spread to the country from Mali, which first began experiencing violence in 2012. Just over a week ago 34 defense volunteers and six soldiers were killed in a similar attack by suspected groups.

At least 10,000 people have been left dead, and two million have been displaced from their homes since the violence in Burkina Faso first began.

Burkina Faso's government has announced a plan to recruit 5,000 more soldiers to address the insurgent groups.