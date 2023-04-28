Gunmen kill 33 soldiers in latest Burkina Faso attack

The assault took place Thursday in the Gourma province town of Ouagarou, according to an army statement, according to Associated Press.

The army said that more than forty terrorists were also killed in the clashes.

Fighters linked to al-Qaeda and the ISIL terrorist group have waged a violent insurgency in Burkina Faso for seven years. The violence has killed thousands of people and displaced around 2 million.

The new junta leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, has promised to secure the country.

MNA