6 killed in suicide blast near Afghan Foreign Ministry

According to the Kabul security department's official Khalid Zadran, the blast happened when a suspected suicide bomber attempted to cross a security check post in Malik Azghar Square on the road leading to the Foreign Ministry in the Afghanistan capital.

“In Malik Asghar Square … a suicide attacker before reaching the target was identified at a checkpoint and killed, but his explosives detonated,” he said.

He blew himself up at the moment a few workers of the Foreign Ministry and Information and Culture Ministry were leaving.

"A suicide bomber was targeted by security forces at a checkpoint in Malik Azghar Square... in Kabul before he reached his target. During this, the explosives on it exploded, killing six civilians and injuring several others. Three Taliban* soldiers were also injured in the incident," Zadran tweeted.

"The explosion was not right in front of the Foreign Ministry, it occurred at the beginning of the road leading to the ministry, about 500 [1640 feet] meters away. The explosion was not very strong, as far as we heard in the ministry," the source told Sputnik.

Police later confirmed three deaths as a result of the blast.

MNA/5741418