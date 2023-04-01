4 Pakistani soldiers killed in border terrorist attack

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed in a "terrorist attack" in the westernmost province of Balochista bordering Iran on Friday, GEO TV reported on Saturday.

A military convoy belonging to Pakistani Army was attacked by armed elements in the border area of Kech District located in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

4 Pakistani soldiers who were in charge of patrolling and monitoring the security situation in the border strip were killed after the terrorists attacked their convoy, the Pakistani Army said in a statement on Saturday.

The Pakistan Army added that the necessary contacts with the Iranian side for more effective measures against the terrorists were established.

Earlier in January, authorities in Pakistan said that a militant attack in the border between Iran and Pakistan killed four soldiers.

This was the second incident in three months, as terrorists from across the Pakistan-Iran border attacked security personnel in the remote Panjgur district and killed four soldiers in January.

