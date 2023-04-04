Iranian table tennis player advances in World Ranking

The International Table Tennis Federation announced the new ranking of players in April 2023, and according to the ranking, Noshad Alamian improved by ten places and reached the 54th position in the world.

Amir Hossein Hodaei, another Iranian national table tennis player, after gaining a valuable bronze medal in the World Feeder Competition in Turkey improved by twenty-seven places and reached the 106th position.

Nima Alamian dropped eighteen places and attained the 186th position in the world table tennis ranking.

AMK/IRN85072975