Alamian could earn a win over a contestant from Hong Kong 3-0.

The Iranian table tennis player is in 81st place in the world ranking.

Earlier, three Iran table tennis players have been knocked out of the WTT Contender Amman 2023.

The Iranian athletes namely Nima Alamian, Amir Hossein Hodaee, and Amin Ahmadian were defeated by their rivals at the event.

The WTT Contender Amman 2023 is being held from 6 February 6–12.

