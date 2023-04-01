Tel Aviv regime martyrs Palestinian man near Al-Aqsa Mosque

Zionist sources reported on Saturday morning that there was an exchange of fire between Palestinians and the occupying regime's security forces at the entrance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Arab sources, a Palestinian youth, in a martyrdom-seeking operation, attempted to seize the weapon of a Zionist soldier in Bab al-Salslah (Chain Gate).

The Palestinian man was trying to protect a Palestinian woman who was being attacked by the occupiers.

This young Palestinian was shot dead by regime's soldiers and the Zionist troops were on alert in Al-Aqsa Mosque after martyring the Paletinian man, Palestinian media reported.

Palestinian sources reported that following this conflict, the Zionist forces pushed Palestinian worshipers out of the mosque near Al-Aqsa.

In previous years, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

