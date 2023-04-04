  1. World
Apr 4, 2023, 5:00 PM

Zionist troops injured in operation near Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Zionist media on Tuesday reported a martyrdom-seeking operation in the suburbs of Tel Aviv which left several Zionist military forces injured.

The operation was launched with a cold weapon, according to the reports. It was carried out in a neighborhood in which several of the Israeli regime's military bases are located.

The reports added that at least 2 Zionist troops were injured during the incident.

One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition.

Saying that 2 people carried out the operation, Arab sources reported that Zionist security forces shot at one of them, but the second one managed to flee the scene.

