Helicopter crashes in Occupied land, pilot killed

The incident occurred in Netanya, close to the Kiryat Hashalom neighborhood, according to Zionist media.

Emergency teams treated the pilot at the crash site but had to pronounce him dead shortly after.

Zionist sources provided no further information regarding the identity of the pilot or the cause of the incident.

The incident happens days after the majority of reserve pilots in an Israeli regime's air force unit, 37 out of 40, announced they will not participate in training or duty in protest against Netanyahu cabinet's controversial judicial overhaul.

MP/PR