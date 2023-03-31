  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian to Omani counterpart:

Oman reliable neighbor and friend to Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Describing Oman as a reliable neighbor and friend to Iran, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the growing relations between the two countries will be strengthened after the Sultan of Oman's upcoming visit to Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed some issues related to the relations between Tehran and Muscat in a phone call with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. 

Oman has always been a reliable neighbor and friend of Iran, Amir-Abdollahian told Albusaidi.

The growing relations between Tehran and Muscat will be further strengthened with the visit of the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Tehran, the top Iranian diplomat also noted.

Oman's top diplomat, for his part, said that the regional countries will be working together to shorten the long path of development in the region.

