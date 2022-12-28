Amir-Abdollahian invites Sultan of Oman to visit Tehran

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in Muscat on Tuesday night, met and held talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest between Tehran and Muscat.

Iranian diplomat conveyed the message of president Raeisi to the Sultan of Oman, inviting him to visit Iran.

In this meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of the full implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries during Raeisi's visit to Oman.

He also called for the comprehensive development of relations and cooperation between the two countries in commercial, economic, energy, tourism, transportation, and other fields.

Sultan of Oman also expressed hope that he will visit Iran in the near future, saying that the issues on the agenda of relations between the two countries will be further developed.

Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet and hold talks with other Omani officials on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Upon his arrival in Muscat, the Iranian foreign minister said that Oman has been a center of regional dialogue and Oman's high officials have always played a benevolent role in various issues, both in relation to the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as regional crises.

