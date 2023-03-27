Israel head calls for immediate stop to judicial reforms

Herzog said on his Twitter account, “We have seen very difficult scenes tonight. I appeal to the prime minister, the members of the government and members of the coalition: all the nation is surrounded by concerns. Security, economy, society, all under threat. The eyes of all the people of Israel are on you; the eyes of all Jews are on you; the eyes of the world are on you.”

“For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately… This is not a moment of politics, this is a moment of leadership and responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu held discussions about the possibility of freezing the judicial overhaul legislation, following the wave of protests that broke out after he fired the regime's war minister Gallant who called on him to stop the legislative process.

Gallant, who is a member of Netanyahu’s own right-wing Likud party and used to be a staunch ally of the premier, said, “The deepening split is seeping into the military...,” adding that the reforms posed “a clear, immediate, and real danger” to the regime.

Netanyahu had said the changes will stop the courts from over-reaching their powers, but critics say they will help him as he faces an ongoing trial for corruption.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Netanyahu on Monday postponed a public statement in which he had been expected to call a halt to his contested judicial overhaul, after a coalition ally urged him not to back down.

However, Israel’s Kan broadcaster said Netanyahu told coalition heads he will pause judicial overhaul.

MNA/PR