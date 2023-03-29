Biden, Netanyahu verbal fight over reforms

Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that the Israeli regime can’t "continue down this road" with its judicial overhaul plan and stressed he is not going to invite the regime's Prime Minister Netanyahu to the White House “in the near term."

While expressing support for the Zionist regime, Biden stressed, "They cannot continue down this road. I've sort of made that clear," Axios reported.

Netanyahu fired back later on Tuesday, claiming "Israel is an independent country that takes decisions based on the will of its citizens and not based on external pressure, including from our best friends."

Following twelve consecutive weeks of protests, which at times got violent, Netanyahu finally on Monday accepted to delay his infamous judicial reforms plan.

Netanyahu’s proposed reforms seek to rob the Israeli regime's Supreme Court of the power to overrule decisions made by the regime's new extremist cabinet and the Knesset.

