Israeli regime conducts new aggression in Syria

Israeli rockets which came from the Lebanese side, bombarded targets around the city of Homs, Russian Sputnik news agency reported.

Israeli enemy launched "an aerial aggression from the direction of northwest Beirut targeting some outposts in Homs city and its countryside at 00:35 a.m.", the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement on state media, according to Reuters.

Local sources have told media that the Syrian air defense has intercepted and destroyed most of the missiles fired by the occupying regime.

Meanwhile, Israeli regime's sources have claimed that in the attack, four air bases in Homs province, including Al-Daba'a, T-4 and Al-Shairat, as well as a military base in the city of "Sheen" were targeted.

Reuters has cited two Western intelligence sources that the rocket strikes targeted the T4 air base located west of the ancient city of Palmyra, and al Dabaa airport near al Qusayr city near the Lebanese border.

Arab media have reported five Syrian soldiers were wounded in the attacks while there have reports of material damages as well.

This is the third aggression by the Israeli regime in Syria in the past few days.

MNA