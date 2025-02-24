Iran, Qatar emphasize cooperating to boost regional security

In a meeting with Ambassador to Qatar to Iran Sa'ad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al-Sharif in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif termed the relations between Iran and Qatar ‘brotherly, friendly and longstanding’.

Bolstering the cooperation between the two countries will increase stability, peace and security in the region, Zarif underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the vice president pointed to the recent visit of Emir of Qatar to Tehran and emphasized the need for continuation of the political and international consultations between the two countries.

He appreciated the strong positions of Qatari government in supporting people of Gaza in the face of Zionist regime's cruel war against the Palestinian people in recent months, and praised the country's role in establishing a ceasefire and implementing the agreements reached between the two countries.

Qatari envoy to Tehran, for his part, called the recent visit of Emir of Qatar to Tehran and meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian ‘very successful’.

The envoy went on to say that his country will pursue and implement joint projects, especially the agreements reached between the two countries with great seriousness.

