Feb 24, 2025, 1:18 PM

Any Israeli threat to receive Iran Armed Forces' response

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid says that any kind of Israeli threat against Iran will receive a harsh response from the country’s Armed Forces.

Speaking among the commanders of Iran’s Army Force joint military drill, codenamed Zolfaqar, he emphasized that any threat by the Zionist regime against the interests of Iranian nation will be assessed based on the US’s full support for Israel, and the country’s Armed Forces will respond to the threats of the criminal Israeli regime decisively.

Over the past four decades, enemies of the country have miscalculated and deluded due to their lack of understanding of the nation, unity, amity and solidarity of people against the enemy in defending Iran, Major General Rashid underlined.

“We warn the criminal Zionist regime and the United States for their all-out support for Israel,” he said, adding that any threat by the Zionist regime against the interests of Iranian nation will be assessed based on the US’s full support for Israel, and its threat will receive the harsh and decisive response on the part of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Iranian armed forces continued the annual Zolfaqar military drill for a third day on Monday.

