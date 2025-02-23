"We are seeking best relations with Iran": Lebanese president

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian parliament speaker and foreign minister, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi, in Beirut on Sunday, the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed that Beirut intends to have the best relations with Tehran.

"The recent Riyadh meeting emphasized the two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian issue, and we also support this stance," Aoun said, adding that, Lebanon is tired of war.

"Lebanon has lost many commanders and leaders over the past decades, and during the recent war with Israel, martyrs were lost to defend Lebanon and the country's stability," the president said.

Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, for his part, said in the meeting that "Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty are very important to Iran and the country is ready to play a role in the reconstruction of Lebanon along with Arab and Islamic countries."

The speaker further conveyed Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian's greetings to Joseph Aoun, invited him to visit Tehran officially.

The Iranian delegation was in Beirut on Sunday to attend the huge funeral procession for Hezbollah leaders.

