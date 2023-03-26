Anti-Netanyahu protests gain new momentum

The organizers of the massive demonstrations – which took place in cities including holy Quds, Haifa, Beersheba, and Tel Aviv – announced on Friday a ‘Week of Paralysis,’ RT reported.

According to figures provided by the organizers, a total of 630,000 people attended the rallies. In Tel Aviv alone, which was the main venue for the activists, around 200,000 protesters gathered, local media said.

The protests were also marked by a stand-off with police, who used water cannons to disperse a crowd blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv and detained 28 people. A group of lawyers providing legal assistance to the protesters claimed that a total of 44 activists were arrested.

Amid the massive protests, Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant warned that the issue of judicial reform has become increasingly divisive. “The deepening split is seeping into the military and defense institutions. This is a clear, immediate and real danger to Israel’s security,” he stated, urging the government to hold talks with the opposition.

According to Press TV, Gallant's statement indicated the first crack in Netanyahu’s coalition, the most right-wing cabinet in the regime history. A stance that received public support from two other Likud politicians and the reported backing of a third, while others in the party castigated him and National Security Minister, Ben Gvir, demanded that he be fired.

With a solid majority of 64 out of 120 in parliament, the coalition would still have enough votes without Gallant and three others, unless more lawmakers back down from the proposed changes.

Netanyahu, who returned early on Sunday from a visit to London, did not immediately comment on the dissent in his party.

The Israeli regime has been pushing for changes that would limit the Supreme Court’s powers to rule against the legislative and executive branches of government and give coalition lawmakers more power in appointing judges.

Critics say the changes will weaken the courts and hand unbridled power to the regime, endangering rights and liberties with catastrophic effects on the economy. They also fear Netanyahu wants to leverage the judicial push to freeze or void his trial on corruption charges, which he denies.

