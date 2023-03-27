Netanyahu fires war minister after calls to halt reform

On Saturday, Gallant had called on the regime's far-right cabinet to halt the legislation, saying the bitter dispute it has caused was posing a threat to the occupying regime itself.

Gallant, who is a member of Netanyahu's own right-wing Likud party and used to be a staunch ally of the premier, said, "The deepening split is seeping into the military...," adding that the reforms posed "a clear, immediate, and real danger" to the regime.

The minister was apparently referring to a wave of Zionist forces, who have pledged not to heed call-ups for military reserve duty if the reforms proceed.

Following his statement, far-right minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu to fire Gallant.

Gallant is so far the most senior member of Netanyahu's own right-wing Likud party to say he would not support the judicial overhaul.

He insisted that the ongoing protests, which included growing numbers of the regime's military reservists, were also affecting regular forces, undermining the regime's security.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across the occupied territories for a second straight day to protest the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial and unpopular proposed plan to overhaul the occupying regime's judicial system.

The massive protests were held in a number of cities on Sunday, including in the coastal city of Tel Aviv and the occupied al-Quds, where the prime minister's home is located.

They came just a day after some 200,000 people held a protest rally in Tel Aviv as part of weekly demonstrations against the so-called judicial reforms. This is the 12th week in a row that Israeli demonstrators protest against Netanyahu's plan, calling him "crime minister."

In addition to Tel Aviv, a massive protest rally was also held in the occupied city of al-Quds, where crowds gathered outside Netanyahu's residence and at one point breached a security cordon around his house.

As protesters poured into the streets, police used water cannons to push them back from Netanyahu's residence.

In Tel Aviv, where hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets since the beginning of the year, protesters lighted a large bonfire on a main highway.

MNA/PR