Heartbreaking fire explosion kills 5 children near Rabat

Converging reports said the explosion of a phone charger caused the incident. Others, however, said the fire was due to a gas cylinder that exploded in the apartment, Morocco World News reported.

Various security and local authorities were dispatched to distinguish the fire. Locals also tried storming the apartment to help the children, who were reportedly under the age of 12 and alone.

The case made local headlines, with people mourning the children and extending condolences to their parents.

This is not the first case of a similar incident, as many local authorities warn against fake and counterfeit chargers. Low-quality chargers manufactured in China have been at the root cause of these fires.

