VIDEO: Protestors break into Knesset building

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across the occupied territories for a second straight day to protest Netanyahu's controversial and unpopular proposed plan to overhaul the occupying regime's judicial system.

The massive protests were held in a number of cities on Sunday, including in the coastal city of Tel Aviv and the occupied al-Quds, where the prime minister's home is located.

They came just a day after some 200,000 people held a protest rally in Tel Aviv as part of weekly demonstrations against the so-called judicial reforms. This is the 12th week in a row that Israeli demonstrators protest against Netanyahu's plan, calling him "crime minister."