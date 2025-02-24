  1. Politics
Iran FM warns world against danger of Israeli nukes

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister has described the weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons in the possession of the Israeli regime as a serious threat to regional and global peace and security.

"Iran has always conducted its peaceful nuclear activities under international supervision and within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," Araghchi said in a UN meeting on disarmament in Geneva on Monday. 

"Iran has fully cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to ensure the safety of these activities," he added.

"Israel, without being a member of any international convention or body related to nuclear arms control, freely pursues its nuclear programs without being checked," he said elsewhere.

