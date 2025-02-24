Merz will invite Israel PM to Germany despite arrest warrant

The prime minister's office said that the two spoke by phone on Sunday night as Netanyahu congratulated Merz on his victory.

Merz’s party confirmed the phone call with Netanyahu but said it doesn’t comment on the contents of such conversations.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu, his former defence minister, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.

The warrant puts Netanyahu at risk of arrest whenever he travels to a country where he is a court member.

Neither Israel nor its top ally, the United States, are court members.

Media also cited the Germany election winner as saying on Monday that if Netanyahu visits Germany, his government will find ways and means to make sure that he will not be arrested.

MNA