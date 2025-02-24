Araghchi meets with Armenian, Bahrani counterparts in Geneva

Araghchi held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on his visit to Geneva to take part at two UN meetings in the Swiss city.

The top Iranian diplomat also held talks with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia while in Geneva.

Araghchi also met and held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva on Monday.

The details of his talks were not out by the time when this piece of news was published.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Geneva on Sunday, Switzerland to attend the UN Conference on Disarmament and the 58th UN Commission on Human Rights.

