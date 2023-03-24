Kan'ani advises French gov. to listen to its people demands

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks in a series of tweets in reaction to the recent use of force and brutality by the French police against peaceful protesters who have poured into streets across France to show their anger and opposition towards Macron government pension age reforms.

"I hear in the news that French protesters have set the Bordeaux municipality on fire and firefighters have joined the protesters," the Iranian spokesman said, "We do not support the destruction of public places and rioting at all, but what we want to say is that instead of creating riots and unrest in other countries, listen to the voice of your people and avoid violence against them."

"The French government should talk to its people and listen to their voices," he added while calling on the French officials to stop interfering in other countries' internal affairs.

The spokesman further referred to the recent meeting of the French president with the main inciters of violence during last autumn's foreign-backed riots in Iran, telling Macron government officials that "what you plant is what you grow."

MNA