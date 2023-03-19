Iran top security official meets Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, who just arrived at Baghdad airport, was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart Qassim al-Araji.

Also, Shamkhani and his accompanying delegation paid tribute to the anti-terror martyrs, General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis at the Baghdad airport.

Shamkhani is scheduled to meet and consult with the high-ranking political and economic officials of the Iraqi government.

During this visit, the joint security cooperation document, which has been discussed for several months, will also be signed by the officials of the two countries.

The signing of this document, which reinforces responsibility and mutual commitment to actively protect good neighborliness and protect the security of common borders, will play a decisive role in ending the illegal presence of terrorist and separatist elements affiliated with the Zionist regime in the northwestern borders of Iran.

