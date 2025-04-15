  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2025, 8:27 AM

Top US, Turkey diplomats discuss Iran on phone

Top US, Turkey diplomats discuss Iran on phone

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation and discussed Iran, the US Department of State said in a statement.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier that during their telephone call Fidan and Rubio discussed relations between the two countries, the ongoing developments situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip, and the issue of the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and the recently started indirect Iran-US talks.

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the indirect talks held between Tehran and Washington held in Muscat on Saturday.

MNA/

News ID 230587

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News