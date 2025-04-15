Top US, Turkey diplomats discuss Iran on phone

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier that during their telephone call Fidan and Rubio discussed relations between the two countries, the ongoing developments situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip, and the issue of the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and the recently started indirect Iran-US talks.

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the indirect talks held between Tehran and Washington held in Muscat on Saturday.

MNA/