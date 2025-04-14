UK adds two new designations to its Iran sanctions list

An update to the government website showed new sanctions, including asset freezes and director disqualifications, against the Foxtrot Network and Rawa Majid over "activity which aids or facilitates serious organized crime in the United Kingdom or any other country", Reuters News Agency reported.

The move comes a month after US sanctions on Foxtrot and Majid. The US government statement from March referred to the group based in Sweden.

Iran has always lambasted Western countries for adopting double standards when it comes to the human rights.

