  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2025, 7:23 PM

UK adds two new designations to its Iran sanctions list

UK adds two new designations to its Iran sanctions list

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The British government on Monday imposed sanctions on an Iranian organization and an individual.

An update to the government website showed new sanctions, including asset freezes and director disqualifications, against the Foxtrot Network and Rawa Majid over "activity which aids or facilitates serious organized crime in the United Kingdom or any other country", Reuters News Agency reported.

The move comes a month after US sanctions on Foxtrot and Majid. The US government statement from March referred to the group based in Sweden.

Iran has always lambasted Western countries for adopting double standards when it comes to the human rights. 

MA/PR

News ID 230578
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News