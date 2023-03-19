Iran, Iraq top security officials stress boosting cooperation

In his remarks, Iran's top security official referred to the Tehran-Baghdad joint efforts to finalize a comprehensive security agreement that will guarantee stability and improve the security conditions at the borders of the two countries and said that the strict implementation of this agreement will lead to reduce of terrorist threats and prevent of border insecurity.

The implementation of the agreement will also prepare the ground for developing Iran-Iraq relations in different fields more than before, according to him.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the crisis-causing policies and actions of the United States as the main source of insecurity in the region, Shamkhani stressed that the US's mischief is continuing and the continuation of this process, which disrupts security and stability in the region, cannot be tolerated.

Considering the assassination of anti-terror commanders to be a clear example of the US's crisis-causing policies, Iran’s top security official added that pursuing the trial and punishment of the perpetrators of this terrorist crime is one of the main priorities of the security cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani considered the anti-security movements of terrorist elements in northern Iraq as another component of insecurity in the region, calling for strict implementation of the security agreement between the two countries which can prevent the evil actions of these groups completely.

He also hailed the role of Iraq in reaching the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Araji, for his part, said that Baghdad will spare no effort to fully implement the security agreement, adding that his country will not allow any group or country to use Iraqi soil to create insecurity in Iran.

Welcoming the recent agreement between Tehran and Riyadh, the Iraqi security official stressed that the Iraqi government is fully prepared to help the realization of the agreements reached between Tehran and Riyadh as soon as possible, which will benefit both countries and increase stability and security in the region.

He also said that the Iraqi government is committed to the implementation of the law of the parliament regarding the withdrawal of foreign military forces.

Referring to the huge damages that the insecurity has imposed on Iraq and the region during the past years, al-Araji called for developing joint efforts to counter insecurity, as well as boosting Iran-Iraq cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and industry.

